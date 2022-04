There are still civilians. Deputy Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said that Russians continue to hit residential areas.

Andriushchenko showed a photo of Mariupol, which he received from sources. It shows a picture of the city on April 8 or 12. The photo pictures the Left Bank, the area of Peremohy avenue near the Left Bank Administration and Amstor.

Photo from Petro Andryushchenko's telegram