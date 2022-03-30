Russians fired at the civilian population with “mortars, tanks, artillery, and small arms," and some have been wounded. The most heavily shelled cities and towns in the region over the past 24 hours have been: Mariupol, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Volnovakha, Zalizne, Ocheretyne (Oleksandrivska TG), and Novoselivka-3, according to police. The city of Pokrovsk also came under attack on Wednesday.

Read here US to give Ukraine $500m in budget aid

The Donetsk region is one of two breakaway eastern Ukrainian territories, the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

Satellite imagery confirms Mariupol Red Cross warehouse has been hit by military strikes

The Red Cross warehouse in central Mariupol was hit by at least two military strikes, new satellite images from Maxar Technologies confirm.

On Wednesday, the Azov Battalion — a unit that began as an ultra-nationalist militia but has since integrated into the Ukrainian Armed Forces — claimed on their Telegram channel that the warehouse had been hit by Russian military strikes, posting an image of the larger complex as evidence. CNN has obtained a satellite image from Maxar Technologies that confirms the allegation.