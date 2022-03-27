According to rescuers, a fire broke out in Lviv on March 26 at about 4:30 p.m. due to invaders’ shelling. The enemy targeted the territory of one of the industrial enterprises for fuel storage. The fire broke out there.

The fire was localized on March 27 at 05:02, and it was eliminated at 06:49.

It will be recalled that Lviv was hit by missiles on March 26. It was on the day when US President Joe Biden arrived in neighboring Poland.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that such an action requires an immediate response from the West. Namely, the decision to transfer to Ukraine:

modern anti-aerial systems of western production;

aircrafts F-15, F-16, or F-18.

This will allow Ukrainian defenders to fight at the required level with the overwhelming enemy forces in the sky.