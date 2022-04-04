Russians shelled Ternopil at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, when air raids continued. This was reported by Channel 24 with reference to the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy dropped an enemy object on the territory of the oil base in Ternopil," the Regional Military Administration said.

They added that no one was injured in the shelling. Employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are working on the spot.

We will remind, the air alarm on April 3 in Ternopil started at approximately 10:17 p.m. And already at 10:28 p.m. the mayor Serhii Nadal reported that "the explosion was heard in the city". It should be noted that two hours before the strike, Russian Defense Ministry informed about the "destruction of points" in Ternopil.