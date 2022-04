Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Vereshchuk said that the fourth exchange took place on the orders of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. The third exchange was reported on April 9.

"Five officers and 17 privates were exchanged. Eight civilians, including one woman, were also released. A total of 30 of our citizens are going home today", - Vereshchuk reported.