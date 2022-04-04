The Bundestag deputy from the Greens Robin Wagner stated in a comment to Guildhall.

"We must significantly increase political and economic pressure on Russia, as stated Annalena Baerbock (Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany - ed.) And Robert Habeck (Vice Chancellor of Germany, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action - ed.), announcing additional sanctions," - said the politician.

“But first and foremost, Ukraine needs more weapons for defense. Moreover, considering the crimes committed in the occupied territories, "protection" also means the liberation of the occupied territories. Therefore, we must supply more weapons and weapons that are needed,” summed up Robin Wagner.

Earlier, US Army Brigadier General Blaine Holt said that instead of creating a no-fly zone in the classic version, the US should consider providing Ukraine with modern weapons to counter air and missile strikes, as well as attacks from the sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced an agreement on "concrete steps" to reduce the number of Russian missiles hitting targets in Ukraine after negotiations with the American delegation in Warsaw.