According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, 242 episodes of the occupiers' war crimes against Ukrainian cultural heritage have already been documented.
Numerous architectural monuments, historic buildings, religious sites, theaters, and memorials have been damaged or destroyed. Monuments of sacred architecture are also being destroyed.
The list
-
The occupiers shelled the island of Khortytsia in Zaporizhzhia, which is the center of the Ukrainian Cossacks.
-
In Kyiv region, a building of the early twentieth century - the Makariv Public Library - was damaged.
-
In Kharkiv region, the ancient Teachers' House of 1925 and many other historical monuments were damaged by shelling.
-
In Luhansk region, the Russians destroyed at least sven Orthodox churches.
-
The Islamic Cultural Center of Bismillah in Severodonetsk and the prayer room of Evangelical Baptists in Metolkin were also destroyed.