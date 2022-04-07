Boichenko called on the West to strengthen sanctions against Russia for the atrocities committed by the enemy in Mariupol. As mayor said, according to preliminary estimates, 5,000 people died in the blockade in Mariupol during the month.

About 210 children were reported killed.

Boichenko noted that the occupiers destroyed one of the buildings of the city hospital #1. Unfortunately, almost 50 people were burned alive there.

"Russian terrorist forces dropped several heavy bombs on a children's hospital, destroyed one of the buildings of the city hospital #1. Almost 50 people were burned alive", – said the mayor.

He reminded that the occupiers bombed the Drama Theater, where more than 900 people were hiding.