The situation in the city may worsen due to expected aggravation in Donbas. All IDPs are also asked not to stay in Dnipro and move on.

Read more: All hospitals in Luhansk region were destroyed

"Currently, we recommend all internally displaced persons not to stay in Dnipro, but to move on. And for those who are considering whether to return, it is better to stay in safe places. The situation in Donetsk direction is expected to worsen in the near future, so should you have possibility and being not involved in critical infrastructure, I recommend evacuation", said Borys Filatov.

Utility companies and hospitals in Dnipro operate in normal mode. The city has a supply of medicines for several months, and a batch of medicines from Israel will arrive soon.



