"The night was difficult," he said on Telegram. "The enemy has attacked our region from air and hit the fuel depot and one of the plants.

The fuel depot is destroyed. Rescuers have been fighting the fire for over 8 hours. Luckily, there are no casualties.

Context

Earlier Russian strikes interrupted rail service and sparked a fire Saturday in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and the office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General said a criminal investigation has been opened into the attack.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, ignoring the norms of international humanitarian law, carried out a rocket attack on a civilian transport railway hub and an open area of the city of Pavlohrad," according to a statement on Telegram from the office. "As a result of the airstrike of the Russian invaders, guided missiles damaged railway tracks and freight cars."