Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, announced a new attack by the invaders. He urged people not to leave the shelters and close the windows if they are at home.

Serhiy Haidai stressed that nitric acid is dangerous for the human body. Therefore, the head of the regional military administration asks to prepare masks soaked in a soda solution.

"Nitric acid is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed and in contact with skin and mucous membranes. Acid fumes are irritating to the respiratory tract. At a weak poisoning level, there are signs of bronchitis, easy bronchiolitis, dizziness, and drowsiness; at a severe poisoning level - pulmonary oedema. Gas masks are used to protect against nitric acid vapours and mists," - said Gaidai.