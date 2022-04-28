The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Thursday the Russians are focusing on trying to make a breakthrough in the Izium area of eastern Ukraine.

Izium – in the Kharkiv region – has become a staging ground for Russian forces as they try to advance through neighboring Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"In order to strengthen the advancing group, the occupiers additionally moved airborne units to the city of Izium," the General Staff said in its daily operational update.

One of Russia's aims is to advance on the settlement of Lyman, which is near the industrial and transport hub of Sloviansk, it said.

"The enemy has improved its tactical position, trying to develop an offensive on the village of Lyman," the General Staff said, and is preparing to cross the Seversky Donets river.