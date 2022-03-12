Kyiv region

The situation in Bucha and Brovary districts is tense. In Irpin, near Gostomel the fighting continues. Nemishayevo, Borodyanka - a movement of equipment was seen. Brovary district - shelling of settlements by Russians. In Vyshhorod district - shelling by invaders. Slavutych is left without electricity. In the Fastiv district, a Russian rocket hit an oil base.

Chernihiv region

Evening and night Russians shelled Chernihiv with Smerch missiles, airstrikes. Shelling is chaotic, in the city center, residential areas. Work is underway to restore water supply (non-existent throughout the city), electricity supply (part of the city has been without electricity for 2 days). Defensive fighting in the outskirts of Chernihiv, in the south, in the direction of Kyiv.

Sumy region

Around 5 a.m. there was an airstrike on Sumy, several hits. Information on casualties and victims is being clarified. The night also saw the release of the green corridors of Sumy, Lebedyn, Krasnopillya, Trostyanets, Velyka Pisarivka, Konotop. All of them - to Poltava.

Zhytomyr region

Three air raids during the night. There is no preliminary information about the destruction and losses.

Kirovohrad region

From 5 a.m. air alert. There were just several explosions. According to preliminary information, the airport in Kropyvnytskyi and Kanatovo was bombed.

Dnipro region

Dnipro region has been on alert for several hours. Air defense has been working.

Kharkiv

Kharkiv was hit with several airstrikes during the night. Fighting continues in some areas of the region. Yesterday, the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed a column of Russian equipment in the Chuguyiv district.

Zaporizhzhia region

Sirens were heard all night, but there were no explosions. On Friday, 880 people evacuated from Energodar, Dniprorudny, and Vasylivka reached Zaporizhzhia. The humanitarian convoy, which was on its way to Mariupol, once again failed to reach its destination.

Rivne region

Air alert in the morning, calm at night.

Volyn

The night passed quietly

Vinnytsia

The night was quiet, but in the morning an air alert was sounded for several hours.

Transcarpathia

The air alert has been in effect since the morning. There is currently no information about any activity or attacks.

Khmelnytskyi region

Relatively calm. Alert rang out.

Ternopil

There was an air alert. In general, everything is quiet.

Cherkasy

The alarm lasted all night and in the morning.

Lviv region

The night is calm, in the morning, at 4:30 a.m. there was an air alert.

Poltava region

A few hours alarm from 5 am, the night is quiet

Chernivtsi

Chernivtsi - from 5:25 and still in the shelter, the air alert continued in the morning.

Ivano-Frankivsk

The night is quiet, the alarm of several hours from 5 a.m.

Luhansk region

The shelling of Severodonetsk and Rubizhne from yesterday to today. Too many fires due to Russian shellings. Almost 100,000 subscribers in the region without electricity. Restoration works continue around the clock. The Emergency Service delivers technical water to Popasna and Lysychansk.

Donetsk region

In Kramatorsk, the night passed quietly. Along the contact line: fires of varying intensity. Volnovakha is under the control of Russian troops.

Mariupol is under siege. The humanitarian column has not left Zaporizhzhya

Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv, there was shelling with Smerch rockets. Explosions were also heard in the morning. The shelling was chaotic. Residential areas and the private sector, where there is no military and important infrastructure, were affected. The extent of the damage is currently being determined. The Emergency Service is working to provide light and heat is underway.

Kherson region

Kherson - the night passed relatively quietly. Explosions were heard near the airport.

Odesa

Two airstrikes during the night.