This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He said that Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov have been blockaded by Russia since the first day of the Russian invasion.

"About a hundred ships could not enter the Mediterranean Sea, and some ships were seized. This is piracy to steal cargo. Some ships came under fire," Zelensky added.

He also said that the blockade of our ports was carried out by Russia, not only by its naval forces. The Russians also mined the sea.

"Now the mines laid by the Russian forces are floating on the sea. And this is a danger for everyone - for ships and ports of all countries in the Black Sea region," the Ukrainian president said.

One of the mines in the Bosphorus and the other near the Bulgarian border were discovered in time and defused. Another one was defused off the coast of Romania.