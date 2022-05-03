This was announced during the visit to Lviv by Chargé d'Affaires Christina Queen.

Together with Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, they discussed the challenge facing the city - the construction of a large rehabilitation center.

"Today it is critical for the severely wounded Ukrainians. And here we need the support of international partners. We thank the US government and citizens for the land lease and maximum support for Ukraine," said Sadovyi.

It should be noted that the head of the State Department Antony Blinken and the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv on April 24. According to media reports, US officials have promised President Zelenskyi that US diplomats will return to the Ukrainian capital soon.

Sources in the State Department told the media that Washington had previously been wary of returning diplomats to the Ukrainian capital. At the same time, more and more Western countries were returning their embassies to Kyiv.