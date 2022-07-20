Mykolaiv was very heavily damaged: a school and a hospital were destroyed.
Earlier:
- Early on 12 July, Russian forces attacked the city of Mykolaiv, hitting two hospitals and several residential buildings, wounding at least 12 civilians.
- Russian forces launched six rockets on Mykolaiv on the morning of 9 July, and another six on the morning of 11 July. The 9 July attack caused some destruction, and 1 civilian was injured on 11 July.
- On 5 July, Russian rockets damaged seven multi-storey apartment buildings in Mykolaiv.