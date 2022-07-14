Between February and the end of April, Mariupol was likely the deadliest place in Ukraine.

The intensity and extent of hostilities, destruction and death and injury strongly suggest that serious violations of international humanitarian law and gross violations of international human rights law have occurred.

Up to 90 per cent of residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed, as well as up to 60 percent of private houses. An estimated 350,000 people were forced to leave the city.

A Russian air attack on the Mariupol drama theatre on 16 March stands out among the very deadliest and most emblematic examples of the harm caused to civilians