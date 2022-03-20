Oleksandr Kamyshin, Chairman of the management Board of Ukrainian railways, thanked the honest employees of the Belarusian Railways on the “Nastoyascheye Vremya” air.

He appealed to the Belarusian railways not to carry out criminal orders and not to take Russian military echelons to Ukraine.





Without having revealed the details, the official thanked the railwaymen for what they were doing.





"I know for sure that honest people in this organization will manage to stop the Belarusian railways from transporting military echelons to Ukraine," Kamyshin concluded.