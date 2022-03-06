The Russian troops are deliberately shelling residential areas in Chernihiv, which is a real genocide and deliberate destruction of Ukrainians, the Mayor said.

"Residential areas are constantly bombed. Both the private sector and high-rise buildings. Artillery shelling continues. Grad missiles have almost completely wiped out the suburbs. Private houses were completely destroyed. They dropped the bombs from low altitude in good visibility, and during the day. You could see where they dropped huge bombs. They dropped them in a residential area. Several houses were destroyed near Chornovola Street. Thousands of apartments were damaged there. The bodies of about 25-35 people are lying there. This is a real genocide. This is deliberate destruction of Ukrainians," Atroshenko said.

Chernihiv Mayor urges the Hague Tribunal to investigate

Prosecutors from the Hague Tribunal must be sent to Chernihiv immediately to document the use of weapons banned worldwide, Atroshenko stressed.

"In Chernihiv, 60-70% of the population is Russian-speaking. There are a lot of mixed families. But today all 100% of people hate Russians. They consider them fascists and extremely cruel. They bomb residential areas on purpose. It's just terrible," said Vladyslav Atroshenko.