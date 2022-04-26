The missiles hit one of the city's businesses, killing one person and injuring another, the administration said.

"Infrastructure facilities of the enterprise were damaged and destroyed," it said, adding that a third missile exploded in the air.

Earlier Tuesday, the Ukrainian state nuclear energy company, Enerhatom, claimed that two cruise missiles had flown over the nuclear power plant near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

"The flight of missiles at low altitudes directly above the ZNPP site, where 7 nuclear facilities with a huge amount of nuclear material are located, poses huge risks," said Petro Kotin, head of Enerhoatom.

He added: "After all, missiles can hit one or more nuclear facilities, and this threatens a nuclear and radiation catastrophe around the world."