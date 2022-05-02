"Two Russian Raptor patrol boats were destroyed in the early hours of this morning near Snake Island. #Bayraktar works! Together to Victory!" the MOD tweeted.
Video of the drone targeting one of the Raptor patrol boats near the island in the Black Sea was included in the MOD post.
Головнокомандувач ЗС України генерал Валерій Залужний:
Сьогодні на світанку біля острова Зміїний було знищено два російські катери типу Раптор.
Працює #Байрактар.
