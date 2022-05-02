"Two Russian Raptor patrol boats were destroyed in the early hours of this morning near Snake Island. #Bayraktar works! Together to Victory!" the MOD tweeted.

The Bayraktar TB-2 is a Turkish-designed armed drone that has been used to considerable effect by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russian targets.

Video of the drone targeting one of the Raptor patrol boats near the island in the Black Sea was included in the MOD post.