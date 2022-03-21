“All of us have to be destroyed to get their ultimatum fulfilled. For example, to give away Kharkiv, Mariupol or Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that neither residents of Kharkiv, Mariupol or Kyiv, nor himself would agree to do that.

The President has also emphasized that there is no place in Ukraine with the people willing to be under Russian occupation. It’s obvious from how people act in the cities and villages, temporarily occupied by invaders. There, unarmed people stand against the enemy and send them away.