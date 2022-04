According to the President, Ukraine is preparing for unblocking Mariupol and the cities under temporary occupation military.

"There is a military path. We need to prepare for it, and we are preparing to be powerful, and we need the help of our partners. It is difficult to do it ourselves only," Zelensky said.

The second way, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is diplomatic and humanitarian, which can be done quickly.