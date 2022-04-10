Ukrainian officials have said they anticipate a major offensive in the Donbas by Russia, which has announced a shift in military strategy focusing on the country's east.

"Ukraine is ready for big battles," Podolyak said in televised remarks. "Ukraine must win them, particularly in Donbas. And after that, Ukraine will get a more powerful negotiating position, from which it can dictate certain conditions. After that, the presidents will meet. That may take two or three weeks."