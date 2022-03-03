The sides agreed on humanitarian corridors, delivery of medicine and food

Mykhailo Podolyak states that the aims the Ukrainian side set for these talks have not been achieved.

“However, we managed to discuss the humanitarian aspect in great detail, since many cities are currently encircled, and the situation with food, medicine and evacuation options is rather tough there”, – states Podolyak.

The Presidential Office advisor has also stated that the parties agreed to continue the discussion in the 3rd round, which is expected to be held in the short run.

Apart from that, Mykhailo Podolyak read out an official communique: