The sides agreed on humanitarian corridors, delivery of medicine and food
Mykhailo Podolyak states that the aims the Ukrainian side set for these talks have not been achieved.
“However, we managed to discuss the humanitarian aspect in great detail, since many cities are currently encircled, and the situation with food, medicine and evacuation options is rather tough there”, – states Podolyak.
The Presidential Office advisor has also stated that the parties agreed to continue the discussion in the 3rd round, which is expected to be held in the short run.
Apart from that, Mykhailo Podolyak read out an official communique:
The sides have reached a mutual agreement to provide humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians;
As well as deliver necessary medications and food to the most active battle zones with the possibility of a temporary cease-fire for the period, and places, of the evacuation;
In order to achieve the above, special channels of communication and collaboration will be established, along with designated logistical procedures.