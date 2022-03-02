Ukrainian railways continue helping foreigners leave Ukraine. Thus, according to the United Nations, since February 22, almost 900,000 people have left Ukraine. More than 50,000 foreigners left by railway transport in 6 days.

Read here Air strikes in Zhytomyr, bombardment of Kharkiv: last night in different Ukrainian regions

Safe evacuation corridors have already been organized for foreigners. Moreover, groups of citizens from other countries are formed to carry out their transportation.

For this purpose, we prepared separate cars in long-distance and suburban trains. There are also about 60 volunteers at Kyiv Central Railway Station, who can speak foreign languages. English speaking volunteers are also actively working at the stations in Lviv, Uzhhorod and Chop

In addition, special attention is paid to foreigners at railway stations in Zakarpattia and Lviv regions. Here at volunteer centers, they can receive medical care and food, including vegetarian meals.

Crossing the border for foreigners is also carried out under a simplified procedure.

Keep in mind, that Ukrainian railways publish the schedule at around 21:00 daily. The schedule shows a number of trains going to Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.