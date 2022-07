The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest assessment that Ukraine appeared to be launching a Kherson counteroffensive, and quoted Ukrainian adviser for the Kherson region’s administration, Serhiy Khlan saying on Saturday that Ukrainian forces had seized unspecified settlements in the region.

He said in an interview with Ukrainian television: "We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September, and all the occupiers’ plans will fail."

It's time for the Russian invaders to leave Kherson, otherwise, HIMARS awaits them. This was announced on Thursday, July 21, by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office.