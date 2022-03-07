Brussels to discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days

In the coming days, the European Union will discuss Ukraine's application for EU membership, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday. "We will discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days," he said on Twitter.

Read more: Russia-Ukraine War March 7th, 2022

German Chancellor cautioned against banning Russian oil and gas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cautioned Monday against banning Russian oil and gas as part of Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, saying doing so could put Europe's energy security at risk. "Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions," Scholz said in a statement.

Russia has approved a list of foreign states commit unfriendly actions against Russia

This list includes: Australia, UK, several EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, SKorea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan.

All transactions of Russian companies with firms from unfriendly countries will need to be approved by a government commission.

OSCE mission finally leaves Ukraine

“The process of temporary evacuation of all international members of the Mission is almost complete. The last group - the head of the Mission and senior leadership - will now leave Ukraine," the organization said in a statement.