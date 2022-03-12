This was announced on March 12 on the Facebook page of the 1st Separate Armored Brigade Siverska.

"Another Su-24 of the Russian invaders will not hurt civilians. Believe in your defenders! Together - to victory," a statement read.

Ukrainian armed forces repel Russians

In the past 24 hours, on March 11, Ukrainian fighter jets shot down one Russian Su-34 and five other enemy targets. Ukrainian fighter jets carried out about 10 attacks on Russian positions, inflicting heavy blows on the invaders' warfare. During the air battles, the forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 9 medium- and short-range air-to-air missiles at the Russians and returned without losses.