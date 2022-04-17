Maksym Haustov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration’s health department, said that another 13 residents were wounded by Sunday’s shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Rescuers have been working to help survivors after the shelling that hit residential and administrative buildings and caused fires.

Zolote

At least two people were killed and four have been injured on Sunday in the shelling of the eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote, the local governor said.

“In one of the high-rise buildings, two floors were destroyed ... We have at least two dead citizens, four more wounded,” said Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region.