Almost 10 days have passed since then, during which Levin has not been in touch. His friend Markiyan Liseiko wrote about it on social networks on March 22.

"In the last few days we have been trying by all means to find Max Levin. But we are running out of time and the result is the same. So whoever has information about Max after March 13, please contact me," he wrote on his Facebook page.

As Lyseiko clarified in a comment to Ukrinform, Levin last reported from Vyshhorod district. At that time, he was in the combat zone with a camera. He drove there in his car, left it near Guta and headed towards the village of Moshchun. On March 13 at 11:23 a.m. a message was received on the photographer's phone and since then it has been silent.

Later it became clear that fierce fighting had broken out where Levin intended to work. Friends suspect that he may have been wounded or even captured by Russian troops.