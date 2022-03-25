“We estimate that one of those mass graves holds about 200 people,” she said at a press briefing on Friday.

She added one caveat: It is not guaranteed that all of the people buried in the graves “are civilian casualties, because when we document civilian casualties, we do not include both military casualties and we do not include people who die for other reasons apart from direct hostilities.”

Bogner made this note as she painted a stark picture of a city where “the ordinary rate of mortality has increased” due to a lack of basic utilities such as food, electricity, and water.

“People are dying in the city who are not just civilian casualties,” she stressed