But now the invaders will no longer be able to spread fakes about "the military exercises they were deceived about". It is obvious that they are deliberately and purposefully destroying peaceful Ukrainian villages and cities. In particular - Volnovakha, the city in Donetsk region.

"The city that no longer exists"

Volnovakha got under massive occupiers’ shelling. It hurts to look at new shots from the city. It seems that the Russian racists are trying to wipe the city off the map.

The bombed-out city of Volnovakha: video.