The head of Zaporizhzhya military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, appealed to residents of the region with the request actively participate in collecting signatures for airspace closure over Ukraine. Young people and volunteers of Zaporizhzhya are the first to join the initiative.

"I am convinced that this position is absolutely clear to everyone. We all expect from Western countries not only concerns, but also certain steps – such as closing the sky", said the head of the region.

Thousands of dead and wounded children, women, the elderly, destroyed hospitals, schools, kindergartens - this is the price of NATO's procrastination.

Many politicians in regions supported Zelenskyy.

This appeal is addressed to: