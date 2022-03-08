"We want to stand with the Ukrainian people and push back hard against Russia," Trudeau said after arriving at the Royal Air Force Station Northolt outside of London where he was meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and their Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte.

Read here I stay in Kyiv: new address by Zelenskyy

Trudeau met with each leader separately and together, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the key conversation. They were to strategize on the response of NATO countries to the conflict.

They spoke inside an officers mess building outside a vast airfield that was also a base for the Polish Air Force and played a pivotal role in the Battle of Britain.

The Polish squadron registered the most shootdowns of Nazi aircraft on flights out of the base during the course of the epic battle. Rutte and Johnson both acknowledged the role the base played in the Second World War.

Canada, Britain and their NATO allies have rejected desperate Ukrainian pleas for a no-fly zone to protect their civilians from Russian bombardment because they fear it could start a new world war if they engage with Russian planes.