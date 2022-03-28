This is stated in his interview with The Economist.

Journalists asked Zelenskyy if Ukraine had a chance to win, and his reply was:

"We believe in our victory. It is impossible to believe in anything else. We will definitely win, because this is our home, our land, our independence. It's just a matter of time," the head of state said.

He noted that he did not know how long the war would last, so the most important thing was to save the lives of as many people as possible, because without people nothing makes sense.

"Victory is an opportunity to save as many lives as possible. Yes, to save as many lives as possible, because without that nothing would make sense. Our land is important, yes, but it's just a territory in the end. I don't know how long the war will last, but we will fight to the last city we have. From the very beginning, when you choose what people should do or not do, people do not understand what a full-fledged war is. My job is to send a signal so that people know how to act, " Zelensky said.