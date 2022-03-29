Early in the morning of February 24, our lives changed, a disaster entered our homes. Our cities are on fire, our children are in tears and our hearts are full of pain and anger.

Read more: Roman Abramovich suffers suspected poisoning

The presenter Kateryna Solyar turned to Ukrainians and noted that each of us lost a lot during this war, but no one was left alone. We now know exactly who our friends are and who was just pretending. We have become one whole. We fight every day, volunteer, build barricades, dig trenches, take people out of the fire, cook for everyone and count the days to our victory.

"We have already won. We just need to remove this trash from our country," says Kateryna Solyar.

It seems to all of us that we are not doing enough, that we are not helping enough, and that we could do more. But that is not the case.

Our struggle is not a sprint, but a long marathon. We must rely on our strength and do our best, each of us in his or her place.

The battlefield of the Channel 24 team is the information front. Our marathon has been going on since the first day of the war. "We will be with you until the end, until our victory," says Solar.

But for the information battle, we need your support. Because of the war, our TV channel has lost all advertising, and our resources are running out. We know you are with us, we receive your words of support from all over the world. If our work is important to you, please support us with any amount.

How can you support channel 24?