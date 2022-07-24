I thought that the war would start on February 23. I even thought that if nothing started on February 23, nothing would happen.

Read here No one thought it was the end, – a hero about a secret flight from Azovstal

But on February 24 in the morning I got a phone call from my relatives in Kharkiv saying that they were already shooting. They asked what was happening in Mariupol. I even thought it was some kind of joke. I had a view to the port from my window, I looked there - everything was calm. And 10 minutes later, a rocket flew over us.

When we were in the blockade, we were like in Russia. You can't say anything, because if you say the wrong thing, they might kill you later. You can't do anything. Furthermore, you get lied to all the time.

We were all sitting around without Internet, communication or news, but we still had a lot of information. Every piece of news we discussed and wondered if it was true or not.

There was no gas, no light, no water. I lived in a private house, there was a wood stove. So our house was warm, and we could cook food somehow. There were no supplies.

But my boyfriend's grandfather was a war child. After all he had gone through, he still had the habit of always making supplies. He never bought 1 kilogram of buckwheat, but took 5 at once. And this year it just so happened that he decided to stock up on buckwheat. No one knew why, but he stocked up, and we actually ate that buckwheat.

Groceries were awful and expensive. Everything that was Russian was of terrible quality. Everything they had been bad. All the products – it was just impossible to eat them.

How many times we bought candy - nothing tasty. The only thing that was good was bread. And the fact that it was baked, I think, in Berdiansk, at our bread factory, from our grain. So the bread was good.