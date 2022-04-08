“Embassies are coming back to Kyiv,” he said, before thanking the ones that have already returned.

“We need your support, even at the level of symbols and diplomatic gestures,” he said, “Please come back, everybody who is brave, please come back to our capital and continue working,” the Ukrainian president said.

He told diplomatic foreign missions in Kyiv that this is a “signal to Russia that Kyiv is ours.”

This is the capital — this is not a provincial town from Russia, but this is our city, Zelensky said.

He added that Russian troops are becoming more active in Donbas and that Ukrainian will fight bravely.