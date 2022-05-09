Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released his own video message.

"We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, which killed more than eight million Ukrainians. Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone won't have any.

We won then. We will win now. Happy Victory over Nazism Day! he said.

"Ukraine is already a full-fledged part of the free world and a united Europe"

The day before, during his address, Zelenskyy described visits of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and G7 meeting: "I am grateful to Justin for visiting our country. Exactly now, exactly on this day. A powerful sign of support and faith in the future of our people".

"The Ukrainian and Canadian delegations held bilateral talks. We agreed to expand economic and defense cooperation. We have an extremely important decision by Canada to remove all barriers to trade for one year. Thank you, Canada. This agreement was reached in negotiations with Mr. Trudeau and will work in the interests of both the Ukrainian and Canadian people. Among other things, Canada has a strong potential in mine clearance. We expect that this potential will be used in Ukraine - where the Russian occupiers left thousands of mines, tripwire mines, shells," he said.

For the first time, Ukraine took part in a meeting of G7 leaders.

"I called for increasing sanctions on Russia and creating conditions for Ukraine so that the war ends as soon as possible with the liberation of our land and our people. In particular, this applies to the embargo on Russian oil, oil blends and petroleum products. I invited the leading states - our friends - to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war," Zelenskyy said.