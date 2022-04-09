In a statement on Telegram, it said the figures were yet to be finalised as “work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories”.

According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, the highest number of casualties were recorded in Donetsk oblast (102), Kyiv (91), Kharkiv (76), Chernihiv (50), Mykolaiv (40), Luhansk (35), Zaporizhzhia (22), Kherson (29), the city of Kyiv (16), Sumy (16) and Zhytomyr (15).