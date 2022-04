The shelling of Kramatorsk: the most important

On the morning of April 8, the occupiers struck a "Tochka-U" missile on the Kramatorsk railway station.

At that time, there were almost 4,000 people at the station waiting for the evacuation trains. About 90% of them were women and children.

Dozens of people are known to be injured, many of them got serious injuries.