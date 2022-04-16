In a statement, the prosecutor's office said Russian forces hit the Slobidskyi and Osnoviansky districts of Kharkiv with a Kalibr cruise-missile strike. Residential buildings, cars, a market and shops were also damaged or destroyed, the statement said.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said rescue workers were on the scene.

Elsewhere in the Kharkiv region, Serhii Zelensky, the mayor of the town of Lozova, urged residents to evacuate immediately by train amid signs of a stepped-up Russian offensive.

The mayor said an evacuation train to the city of Khmelnytskyi would be available Saturday afternoon, along with evacuation buses that would depart for the city of Pavlohrad.

"You will be met there," he said. "So don't panic. Whoever wants, leave. There is no ground threat. Only – I repeat – missile danger. As well as bombing."