Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn confirmed this data.

UN researchers at Unosat have estimated the number of destroyed and damaged buildings in Irpin based on satellite imagery.

According to researchers, "at least 1,060 damaged housing and social infrastructure facilities have been detected."

4 educational institutions and 3 medical facilities were also destroyed, according to UN Unosat. Because of the low clouds, the data is incomplete.