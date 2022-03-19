The number of victims as of March 19 was reported by Kyiv Regional State Administration.

We will remind that in the territory of Kyiv region on March 19 and 20 the curfew will last from 8 pm till 6 am. At this time, it is forbidden to go outside without special passes and identity cards.

Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk reported on the work of humanitarian corridors. She stated that on March 19, almost all evacuation routes in Kyiv region worked. Only the buses planned for Borodyanka direction were not able to come out.