Veteran and paramedic Alina Vyatkina together with friends and colleagues of her from the first days collect donated items and passes them to the places most in need.

Read more:

This is not the first time Alina volunteers. Her story began in 2014 in Kyiv's Maidan, and then continued with the supply of tactical medicine and military equipment to Donbas. Later, Alina became a paramedic and saved the lives of the Ukrainian military in the hottest spots of 2014-2016, Channel 24 informs.

Hands cracked from cold and blood - the story of the paramedic who rescued soldiers from the airport

All the years after her return, Alina provided material and psychological support to veterans, working or volunteering in various organizations.

The full-scale offensive forced the accumulation of all fundraising forces in Ukraine and abroad for the purchase of military equipment and tactical medicine. You can learn more about the work of Alina and the volunteer group by the link.

In addition, 1,000 plates are currently reserved for volunteers, but there is not enough money to complete the purchase. So, we need to raise 120,000 euros as soon as possible to make the purchase to protect our soldiers.

For the transfers from abroad:

Etransfer: rubenfeld@yahoo.com

Paypal: https://tinyurl.com/Alina-Paypal

Direct transfer to the public organization FestivALT in Poland:

Stowarzyszenie FestivALT

Dietla 29/1, 31-070 Kraków

BREXPLPWXXX

PL42 1140 1081 0000 4466 3000 1006

For the transfers within Ukraine:

IBAN

UA433220010000026208303483518

ІПН 3500502101

Monobank Card:

5375414110443750