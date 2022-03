As a result, Russian military cannot fire on the city and can only aim it with missiles, which the Ukrainian air defenses also successfully shoot down.

"Russian invaders are stopped on the left bank. The enemy has withdrawn from attacking in the Brovary and Boryspil directions" – a military report says.

Therefore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are strengthening the third, far defense ring of the capital.