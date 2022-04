Anatoliy Fedoruk added during a briefing that it was too early for residents to return to the town, after Russian soldiers retreated late last month.

Authorities began recovering bodies from a mass grave the Church of St Andrew and All Saints in the town, which was visited last week by the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen.

Satellite images captured on March 18, shared by Maxar Technologies, show that the bodies had lain in the street for weeks, since the town was under Russian control -- Russia held Bucha until March 31.