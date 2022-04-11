When asked about the risk of a new Russian assault on the city, Terekhov said that Ukrainian forces were focused and ready to defend the city.

Mariupol

Ukrainian forces are readying themselves for a “last battle” to control the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, a statement on the Facebook page of the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces said. Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief, Gen Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Ukrainian forces were still holding out in the port of Mariupol.

Tens of thousands of people have most likely been killed in Russia’s assault on the south-eastern city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said. Speaking in a video address to the South Korean parliament, Zelenskiy said “Ukraine needs support for its military, including planes and tanks”.