Russians used a poisonous substance of unknown origin, which was disseminated from an UAV.

A source close to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the probability of using chemical weapons by racists is very high, 24 channel reported.

There are reports from the Ukrainian military sources that Russians used a nerve agent Sarin.

In 2013 Putin killed nearly 1,400 people (including 426 children) near Damascus (Syria), with Sarin nerve agent.